6 killed in Bihar road accident

Patna, Nov 16:At least six people were killed and four others critically injured after an SUV collided with a truck in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The accident took place on the Sikandra-Sheikhpura state highway.

The impact was such that the SUV was in a mangled state following the head-on collision.

The driver of the truck and his helper however managed to flee the spot.

The victims, including two women, were returning from Patna to their native village of Jamui.

Halsi Circle Officer Vivek Kumar said that a process to identify the victims is underway.

“As the SUV is badly mangled due to the intense impact, we are using iron cutters to pull out the bodies. The injured persons have been taken to the Sadar hospital,” he added. (IANS)