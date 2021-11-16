Missing teen found dead in field in UP district

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 16 : A teenage girl who had run away from home after being scolded by her parents on a trivial issue, was found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field by the police.

Dharamveer Singh, Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP), said the girl was around 17 or 18 years old.

A missing complaint was lodged by her parents at the Nagina police station on Sunday night and her body was found on Monday.

Her family claimed that she had taken some jewellery and cash with her. However, nothing was found at the spot, the SP said.

Police are questioning family members to ascertain the cause of the tiff that made the girl run away. Her body has been sent for an autopsy to the district hospital, Singh added. (IANS)