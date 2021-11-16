Elephant found dead in Kerala forest

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 : A three-year-old male tusker on Tuesday morning was found dead in the forests at Malampuzha near Palakkad district. The authorities suspected that the elephant came in contact with an electric wire and was electrocuted.

The Forest and WildLife officials, police and the locals reached the spot.

When the people arrived at the scene of the accident, three other wild elephants were guarding the one that got electrocuted and were seen pushing it and giving signals to get up.

Meanwhile, the authorities are now trying to see that the three wild elephants are moved into the forests so that the autopsy procedures of the dead elephant could be undertaken. The arrangements to bury it are also going on, said officials. (IANS)