Assam Police SI in vigilance net for accepting bribe

By Special Correspondent

 

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: A sub-inspector of Hailakandi police station was caught red-handed by a team from the state directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption while accepting a bribe on Wednesday.

According to an official statement issued here, a trap was laid by the team on the basis of a complaint alleging demand of bribe.

“At 1:20 pm, one sub inspector (UB), Sudhanya Bhattacharjee of Hailakandi police station, was caught red handed by the team while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 5000 from the complainant,” the statement said.

Bhattacharjee had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for favouring the complainant in an ongoing investigation carried out by the sub inspector.

“However, he agreed for a bribe of Rs 5000 after negotiating with the complainant. The bribe money was recovered from the possession of Bhattacharjee in the presence of independent witnesses,” the statement said.

A case (ACB PS case number 14/2021) has been registered against the sub-inspector under Sections 7(a)/13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 at the Anti-Corruption Bureau police station.

“The apprehended accused person is being brought to the ACB Police Station, Guwahati for taking further action as per law,” it said.

 

