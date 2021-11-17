Rs 2000 cr being spent towards education annually: Conrad

The Chief Minister made the announcement while speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Mendipathar college- the only college in North Garo Hills. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira and MLAs, Rupert Momin and Pongseng Marask.

Speaking during the programme, Conrad said that the highest amount is earmarked for education. “This year alone, an amount of Rs 100 crore was sanctioned by the government for infrastructure upgradation of around 200 LP schools which are currently in a dilapidated state,” Conrad said.

The Chief Minister also informed that the government was looking to provide 300 more such schools with improved infrastructure for which the mobilization of funds is currently under process.

With regard to the demand for the provincialisation of the Mendipathar College, Conrad assured to examine possible ways to extend support. “We will examine it and find a way to create the right environment and right support for North Garo Hills in particular and Garo Hills region in general,” he said.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui also echoed the Chief Ministers remarks and said that the government, despite various challenges, is making efforts to streamline the education sector with special focus on the concerns of both the teachers and the students.

Stating that the government was committed to overhaul the overall education sector, Rymbui said that the government is making efforts to regularize the employment opportunities of teachers and that over 1000 teachers were appointed to permanent posts this year.

Speaking about the government’s efforts towards students, Rymbui said that their scholarships have been increased to Rs 15,000 depending on grades and categories. According to Rymbui, the merit scholarship which used to be Rs 60 per month has also been increased to Rs 600 per month.