Alliance Air launches multiple flights in NE

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: Alliance Air has announced the launch of multiple flight operations in North East and connect multiple regional dots on the aviation map of eastern part of the country.

Alliance Air will commence flight operations from Guwahati to Shillong and onwards to Dimapur and back effective from November 22. This flight will operate (Guwahati to Shillong and onwards to Dimapur and back) under Government of India RCS Udan Scheme. The airline will deploy its 70 seater luxurious aircraft to connect these cities, according to a Press communique.

The flight will operate 4 days a week. (Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday)

Flight 9I 735 will depart from Guwahati at 1220hrs and arrive in Shillong at 1305hrs.

Flight 9I 735 will depart from Shillong at 1330hrs and arrive in Dimapur at 1420hrs.

Flight 9I 736 will depart from Dimapur at 1450hrs and arrive in Shillong at 1540hrs.

Flight 9I 736 will depart from Shillong at 1605hrs and arrive in Guwahati at 1710hrs.

All-inclusive attractive one way Inaugural fares for Guwahati-Shillong will be starting at INR 1786/-, Shillong- Dimapur will be starting at INR 1887/-, Dimapur-Shillong will be starting at INR 2302/-, Shillong-Guwahati will be starting at INR 1786/- only.

Aerial connectivity in these mountainous cities of North East has been a long-awaited dream of the people of the region. Shillong allure tourists with wonderful verdant valleys, hilly streams, lush green forests, vast tea gardens, snowcapped mountain peaks, mighty rivers, tribal culture, colourful fairs and festivals. North-east India is a potpourri of different areas famous for natural beauty and cultural diversity. These flights will open a seamless gateway and smooth aerial access option for nature lovers, travellers, tourist etc. The beautiful state of Shillong is surrounded by hills from all sides. Famous for the presence of many well-reputed educational institutions, Shillong is the hub of education for the entire North-East India. Apart from being the beauty & education centre, Shillong also acts as the gateway to Meghalaya, the state famous for heavy rainfall, caves, tallest waterfalls, beautiful landscapes, and its rich heritage & culture.

With these new flights, travellers from Guwahati, Shillong, Dimapur will get multiple options for onward connectivity to the rest of the country. It is the constant endeavour of Alliance Air to bolster its network and soar higher connecting India & beyond.

There are only window or aisle seats in Alliance Air and our aircrafts have super comfortable leg space with a seat pitch of 30”. To know more about our various promotional offers, passengers can log on to: www.airindia.in or contact any of our travel partners.