Medvedev, Djokovic reach semifinals of ATP Finals

TURIN, Nov 17: Defending champion Daniil Medvedev clinched his place in the ATP Finals semifinals after beating 2018 champ Alexander Zverev on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two in Turin.

Also, Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals by beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The top-ranked Djokovic is attempting to match Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the season-ending event for the top eight players in the world.

Djokovic broke twice in each set and won the match with his 12th ace. Djokovic is now 2-0 in the Green Group.

Late entrant Jannik Sinner could join him after storming past Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets in the evening match, just hours after replacing Italian compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the tournament.

Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open in September for his first Grand Slam title, took just over 2 1/2 hours to beat Zverev 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6) and move level with the German on a tour-leading 56 wins after a tense tiebreaker in the decisive set.

Medvedev leads Red Group and was assured of his place in the final four after Berrettini pulled out of the tournament. Berrettini retired against Zverev on Sunday with an abdominal injury and although he trained Tuesday he could not recover in time and was replaced by Sinner – the first alternate.

Helped by fast conditions inside the Pala Alpitour, Medvedev served 14 aces and Zverev 18.

In the deciding set, Medvedev had to save a break point to prevent Zverev from serving for the match, and he won the tiebreaker on his third match point when Zverev netted a backhand.

Medvedev will face Sinner in the final group match and despite having played a match less than his rivals, the young Italian can still reach the final four. The 20-year-old Sinner showed no signs of nerves as he won 6-2, 6-2, breaking his opponent’s serve twice in each set and sealing the result when Hurkacz sent a forehand long. (AP)