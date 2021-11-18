3rd Division Football: Mawtawar hammer Lawmali Pyllun 3-0

SHILLONG, Nov 17: Mwtawar SC handed Lawmali Pyllun SC a 3-0 drubbing in their Third Division match here on Wednesday. Jerry Khongsit scored a brace (55′ & 59′) after Maxstar Mukhim put Mawtawar in the lead with a 50th minute shot at goal. Earlier, Lumparing SC and Nongkseh SC played out a goalless draw in the other Third Division match of the day. On Thursday, Mawshbuit SC take on Gorkha SC at 12 pm whileMawpat SC and Sanmer SC will battle it out later at 2:15 pm.1