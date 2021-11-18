Why Lumpi instead of Langpih: Opp to CM

SHILLONG, Nov 17: The Opposition Congress has taken strong note of the name of Langpih being mentioned as ‘Lumpi’ in the banners and flexes displayed during the official programme at Langpih on Tuesday which was attended by Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“This village is Langpih, and naming it ‘Lumpi’ seems to be the beginning of the ‘take’ at this one-sided interstate courtesy meeting,” Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Wednesday while referring to the ‘give-and-take’ policy being proposed by the two states.

Questioning the CM on whether he had pointed out the wrong spelling of Langpih to the Assam delegation, Lyngdoh said the change of name could be a tell-tale highlight of this much hurried border solution.

“If yesterday’s programme was already dominated by Assam then it is likely that our neighbour will ‘take’ all from us. The ‘give’ bargain will likely benefit some. People of Khasi-Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi regions, where the 12 areas of dispute are located, should demand a public report of the findings of the regional committees which is due for submission on November 30,” Lyngdoh said, while asking the MDA Government not to ignore positive suggestions from citizens.