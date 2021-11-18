CM sets Christmas target for resolution of border disputes

SHILLONG, Nov 17: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma reiterated that the governments of Assam and Meghalaya will try to resolve the boundary dispute in at least six locations before Christmas this year.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Sangma said the regional committees will submit their reports by November 30 and assured that consultations will be held with the stakeholders including political parties, ADCs, various organisations and traditional leaders on the issues based on the report of these committees.

“Once it is done, we will sit again with Assam and if we are able to come to an agreement, we will try to find out a solution before Christmas,” he said.

Admitting that the dispute is complicated, he said the government will try to take things to a new level where at least some of the areas will be resolved.

Pointing out that the government has noted the concerns of the opposition on the matter, the CM slammed the opposition for not making any effort at all to resolve the dispute.

“They won’t even know the names of the areas of differences, forget the names of the villages. They never visited those locations and no efforts were made that time but lots of efforts are being made now,” Sangma said.

Asking the opposition leaders to make up their minds on what do they want, he said they are criticising the meeting with the Assam government just as they did for not meeting earlier.

Assuring that the government is not in a haste to resolve the matter, Sangma said there will be more discussions if there are more complications in the dispute.

The government will look at historical facts, the will of the people, contiguity and the current situation while trying to resolve the dispute, he added.