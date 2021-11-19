Groups thwart smuggling bid

TURA, Nov 18: Local groups from East Garo Hills on Wednesday night foiled an alleged cattle-smuggling bid at Chiading road near Jengjal.

Members of groups from Williamnagar, comprising the GSU, FKJGP and the AAYF (Samanda Unit), intercepted two trucks (AS01MC1392 and AS18C9727) loaded with cattle, which were allegedly being smuggled to Bangladesh.

According to the organisations, it was also found that the vehicles did not have any valid licence or permit.

A complaint, too, was on Thursday filed by the groups with Chiading Police Station and the two trucks, along with the illegal consignment, were also handed over to them.