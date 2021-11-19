Govt initiates move to streamline state’s PDS

SHILLONG, Nov 18: The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs department, has signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs), one with the food assistance branch of the United Nations — UN-World Food Programme — and another with Common Service Centre-SPV, in an effort to streamline and strengthen the public distribution system (PDS) in Meghalaya.

The signing of the MoUs was held during an awareness programme on ‘National Food Security Act 2013, One Nation One Ration Card and Consumer Protection Act, 2019’, which was inaugurated by the Minister in charge of the department, James PK Sangma, at Yojana Bhavan here on Thursday.

The programme, organised by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs department, was part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’ campaign to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence.

On behalf of the Meghalaya government, the Principal Secretary to the department signed the MoUs, while the Deputy Country Director of World Food Programme, Eric Kenefick, and the Regional Head Common Service Centre, Gyan Doley, signed on behalf their respective organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, James PK Sangma termed the signing of the MoUs as a landmark achievement which will go a long way in augmenting food security in the state.

“The synergy between the World Food Programme and CSC will immensely benefit the countless numbers of beneficiaries across the state through better services which will bring about better transparency and accountability,” he added.

“Although India has the largest food security system in the world, the Sustainable Development Goal 2 of zero hunger is a big challenge and concerted efforts of all stakeholders are crucial to achieve the goal,” he reiterated.

James said that that in line with the Digital India Mission, the department had implemented the FPS Automated Project with the installation of the Electronic Point of Sale Device in over 4,500 fair price shops across the state and this, he added, has helped in bringing about greater transparency and efficiency in terms of the operation of fair price shops and also enhanced food security in terms of controlling malpractices.

On the other hand, Principal Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs department, Dr Shakil P Ahammed, informed that India has the largest food security system in the world, which proved its efficacy even during the pandemic, wherein 5 kg of rice was distributed to low-income families free of cost. “More than 79% of households, particularly in rural areas depend on fair price shops for their rations,” he added.

Informing that Meghalaya is the first state in the East to have entered into an agreement with the UN-World Food Programme for strengthening the supply chain management, creating an automatic system and ensuring transparency and system improvement in the public distribution system, he opined that the general masses will greatly benefit from the streamlining of the PDS system.

With regard to CSC, he stressed on the need to train PDS shop owners and build the system so that it works seamlessly.

A certificate of appreciation was also awarded to SDO of Amlarem, Abilash Baranwadi, for his effort in pushing forward the seeding of Aadhaar with ration cards and for achieving the highest Epoch transactions in the state.