SHILLONG, Nov 18: The Shillong Airport is set to connect with another city in the North East — Dimapur in Nagaland.

Alliance Air will commence flight operations from Guwahati to Shillong and onwards to Dimapur from November 22 under RCS Udan Scheme of the Union government.

At present, the Shillong airport is connected with Kolkata, New Delhi, Imphal, Agartala and Silchar.