Push for ILP, not goods train: Sawkmie to CM

SHILLONG, Nov 18: Opposition Chief Whip and Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie has asked Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to pursue the long-pending demand of the state for Inner Line Permit with the Centre rather than batting for introduction of goods train.

Sawkmie suggested that the CM along with the pressure groups of the state should meet Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to put pressure on the Centre to consider ILP for Meghalaya.

Stating that the pressure groups have been protesting against railways, he said that the state needs a strong mechanism to protect the indigenous people.

“If we allow goods train now, we will not be able to stop passenger train services in future,” he cautioned.