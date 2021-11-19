Inquiry panels on job to complete tasks: James

SHILLONG, Nov 18: Cabinet Minister and NPP national spokesperson, James PK Sangma on Thursday asserted that the various ongoing inquiries in the state were progressing smoothly and the reports would be compiled and submitted in due course of time.

“Let us give them time. Let them do due diligence and carry out their terms of reference and let’s wait for the reports to come out,” Sangma said.

On the alleged delay by the various committees in completing their inquiries, Sangma said, “I think it is the kind of situation that all of us are in. There are festivals and over-crowding and these kinds of things are also there for the inquiry committees. There may be an elderly gentleman in the panel who may have certain travel restrictions and doing things virtually also has its drawbacks.”

The state government had under pressure appointed Justice (retd) Mool Chand Garg of the Madhya Pradesh High Court more than three months ago to probe into the alleged rice scam that was unearthed in Assam in June. The inquiry is yet to start.

Officials said the department concerned is finalising the terms and conditions as requested by the judge who is heading the independent inquiry. The CM is expected to finalise the terms and conditions in a few days.

A one-man inquiry committee is also investigating the death of former HNLC general secretary Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in an alleged fake encounter at his residence at Mawlai on August 13.

The one-man committee is headed by retired Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, Justice T. Vaiphei. The committee started its hearing on September 9.

Meanwhile, the three-member commission probing alleged corruption in the MeECL and the Power department has already missed its three-month deadline for completion of the probe and submission of its report to the government. Interestingly, the commission is yet to seek an extension from the government despite the latter making it clear that it has no objection in extending the deadline.

The state government had on July 29 notified the constitution of this commission. The panel was given a three-month window to submit its report.

The inquiry commission is headed by Justice (retd) RN Mishra of the Allahabad High Court. Other members of the panel are retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar who is the administrative member while retired Executive Director of REC Ltd, Sunil Kumar is the technical member of the commission.