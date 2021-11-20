Five-star Crowborough hotel sets February date

SHILLONG, Nov 19: Close to 35 years after it was first conceptualised, the Crowborough hotel is finally on the verge of completion and is likely to be inaugurated in February next year.

Proposed in 1987, the proposed five-star hotel has been in the news for over three decades suffering innumerable delays along the way.

An official engaged with the implementing agency said on Friday that they have targeted to complete the project by February next year and right now the progress is satisfactory.

The first and fifth floors have been completed while the remaining three floors of the building will be completed by next month.

The flooring and tiling of the kitchen area is also complete and installation of kitchen equipment will begin next month, the official said.

Currently construction work on public areas like restaurant and reception is in progress. At the same time, furnitures are also being installed.

“The project is in its finishing stage and once construction is complete the building will be handed over to the Taj Group in January,” the official added.

The lessee implementing the project has entered into an agreement with Aura Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, who have been granted a loan of Rs 45 crore by the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for completion of the project.

The hotel has the capacity to provide jobs to 150 people.

The Crowborough Hotel, when completed, several economy rooms, standard rooms, deluxe rooms, suites, banquet hall, and one coffee shop, besides a parking lot.

The Meghalaya government in 2019 had engaged the Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (Taj Vivanta) to operate the five-star Crowborough hotel.