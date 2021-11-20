Guv, Hek thank PM

SHILLONG, Nov 19: Hours after the central government decided to repeal the three controversial farm laws Governor Satya Pal Malik asserted that he would continue to stand for and with the farmers.

Talking to The Shillong Times over the phone from New Delhi, the Governor said, “I am thankful to the Prime Minister for repealing the laws and I also congratulate the farmers who carried out their protest peacefully without resorting to violence.”

The Governor has, time and again, spoken against the farm laws and had asked the Centre to listen to the voice of the farmers and repeal the three laws.

Meanwhile, BJP national executive committee member and former Cabinet Minister, AL Hek lauded the Prime Minister for taking a brave decision to repeal the three laws.

Stating that the Prime Minister has always prioritised the interests of the farmers, Hek said that the decision to repeal the laws was not a political gimmick.