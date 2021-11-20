Pakistan PM Imran Khan my ‘elder brother’, says Sidhu

CHANDIGARH, Nov 20 : Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday addressed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as his ‘elder brother’.

He made the statement while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project in Pakistan.

He was in Kartarpur along with several Punjab cabinet ministers to pay obeisance in Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

Sidhu also said he has lots of love for the Pakistan Prime Minister.

Responding to Sidhu’s remarks, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya slammed the Congress high-command for favouring ‘Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh’.

“Rahul Gandhi’s favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his “bada bhai”. Last time he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army’s Chief, heaped praises.

“Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh?,” asked Malviya.

In 2018, Sidhu raked a controversy when he hugged Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa during his visit to Pakistan for Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony