Moderate quake jolts Assam, no damage reported

GUWAHATI, Nov 20: A moderate quake, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, occurred in Assam’s main city of Guwahati and adjoining areas on Saturday but no loss of life and damage to property has been reported so far.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said that the tremors were also felt in Kamrup (Metro) district, where Guwahati city falls, and adjoining areas.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Disaster Management officials said that there have been no reports of any injury or damage to property so far.

Guwahati is also the main commercial hub of the entire northeastern region. Successive earthquakes in the northeastern states, especially Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have the authorities worried.

A 6.4 magnitude quake had shaken Assam and parts of the northeast region on April 28 damaging buildings, roads and other assets.

Seismologists consider the northeast region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

IANS