SL call up Asalanka for WI Tests

SPORTS
By Agencies

Colombo, Nov 19: Charith Asalanka, who top-scored for Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, has been called up for the two-Test home series against West Indies.
While Asalanka got his call up owing to a fantastic performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, in which he emerged as Sri Lanka’s highest run-scorer, Wanindu Hasaranga, who emerged as the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 victims, was a notable absentee as Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 22-member squad on Friday.
Dushmantha Chameera, who had missed the previous Test series against Bangladesh due to personal commitments, returned for the series.
There have been several other call-ups to the side with Minod Bhanuka and Chamika Karunaratne also returning. (IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.