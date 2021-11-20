SL call up Asalanka for WI Tests

Colombo, Nov 19: Charith Asalanka, who top-scored for Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, has been called up for the two-Test home series against West Indies.

While Asalanka got his call up owing to a fantastic performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, in which he emerged as Sri Lanka’s highest run-scorer, Wanindu Hasaranga, who emerged as the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 victims, was a notable absentee as Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 22-member squad on Friday.

Dushmantha Chameera, who had missed the previous Test series against Bangladesh due to personal commitments, returned for the series.

There have been several other call-ups to the side with Minod Bhanuka and Chamika Karunaratne also returning. (IANS)