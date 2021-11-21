32 new COVID cases, no death

SHILLONG, Nov 20: No COVID-19-related death was reported in the state on Saturday, but the tally of active cases went up to 290 with 32 fresh infections. According to government data, as many as 28 persons recovered from pushing the number of recovered cases to 82,463.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 case count in the state is 84,220 so far, the health bulletin reflected.

Out of the total fresh infections, 24 were reported from East Khasi Hills, four from West Khasi Hills, two from Ri Bhoi, and one each from East Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills.