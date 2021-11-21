HSPDP for regional forces in RDA

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The HSPDP said it is imperative that the regional forces in the state come under the umbrella of Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) and not necessarily assimilate as one party.

“I feel it is the need of the hour for all the regional parties to come closer to one another under the umbrella of RDA. This will strengthen regional unity and cooperation,” HSPDP chief, KP Pangniang said on Saturday.

The HSPDP is in the RDA along with the United Democratic Party. “We are trying. We have started working closely and mutually in the spirit of alliance,” he said.

Similar attempts made in the past did not yield any positive results but Pangniang is optimistic. What happens will be known in the near future but the intention is to work together closely, he said. “If this happens, we hope we can even lead the government. We are living in an era of alliance and if the regional parties get more support from the people, we will lead,” he said.

Pangniang said the coming together of the regional parties does not mean merger.

He said an effort is being made to take the alliance forward, adding, the HSPDP and the UDP do not have any disagreement on the move.