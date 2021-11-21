Exploring ways to link fisheries and tourism sector: Govt

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The state government is contemplating ways and means to link fisheries and tourism sector so as to augment revenue collection and generate employment opportunities for youths.

This was informed by Fisheries Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, on Saturday in his address as a chief guest at a programme to celebrate World Fisheries Day.

Urging the farmer fraternity to work diligently, Dhar lauded the officials and staff of the Fisheries department for their efforts in assisting farmers in various fisheries activities.

“The objective of the state government is to have a sustainable fish production to cater to the needs of the state and also to generate employment opportunities and to raise the livelihood of the farmers,” the minister said, assuring that the government is committed to work in tandem with the farmers and to provide all necessary aid.

Principal Secretary of Fisheries department, P Shakil Ahammed, who was the guest of honour, informed that due to the government initiatives, there are 79 fish sanctuaries in Meghalaya as of now.

Touching upon the idea of World Fisheries Day, Ahammed also informed that the Meghalaya State Aquaculture Mission 2.0 is bridging the gap of supply and demand of fishes in the state.

During the day, a booklet on ‘Composite Fish Culture and Biofloc Technology’ was also released and two-wheelers were distributed among the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) 2020-21.

During the programme, State Award for best progressive fish farmer was conferred upon Silme Ch Marak of South West Garo Hills.

As part of the celebration, the department also held a photography competition on the theme ‘Water Life and Livelihood’ while stalls were erected at the venue where farmers displayed their produce for sale.