BJP flags poor execution of central schemes in state

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The State Executive Committee (SEC) of the BJP has taken a strong note of the poor implementation of central schemes in Meghalaya and has decided to approach the Centre to ensure that these schemes are executed in letter and spirit.

The SEC, which met Saturday discussed in detail the shoddy implementation of schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Stat BJP president Ernest Mawrie said after the meeting that the party is going to write to the Centre on the status of the schemes.

He said the party has received a lot of complaints that retailers are not distributing free ration under Garib Kalyan Yojana properly. Complaints have also been received about plastic pipes being used in many places instead of GI pipes, he added.

The SEC was attended by BJP’s Meghalaya in-charge M. Chuba Ao, National Executive member A.L. Hek and other party leaders.

The committee also discussed the strengthening of the party in the state ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections through effective use of social media besides connecting with people at the grassroots.

Several resolutions were adopted at the SEC, Mawrie said.

An analysis of the party’s performance in the Rajabala by-election revealed that they failed to identify the “negative trends” and take corrective measures in time. The party decided to constitute a committee comprising state office-bearers, executive members, karyakartas and well-wishers to remove organisational shortcomings and chalk out an action plan.

The SEC felt it was necessary to underline the BJP’s commitment to ‘true secularism’ in view of its branding by Congress as a non-secular party.

The SEC also resolved to work towards reducing vaccination hesitancy, which continues to be a problem in some districts of the state.