HSPDP joins call for MDA meet on ongoing inquiries

SHILLONG, Nov 20: Pressure is mounting on Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma to convene a meeting of the coordination committee of Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) to discuss the status of inquiries into alleged rice scam, irregularities in the Meghalaya Energy

Corporation Limited (MeECL) etc.

After the BJP, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) is pressing the CM to convene the meeting. The party said it is the bounden duty of the government to come clean on the allegations of corruption before the 2023 Assembly polls.

HSPDP chief, KP Pangniang said, “Soon after the formation of the government, we had agreed to hold a meeting of the MDA partners, if not every month but quarterly, to discuss and debate issues and come up with new ideas and suggestions.”

He requested Sangma to decide appropriately stating that there are a lot of issues which need thorough discussions and debates in the best interests of the people of the state.

Talking about the various probes being undertaken, Pangniang said, “As the leaders of a responsible government, we need to win the trust of the people and get their cooperation. I appreciate that inquiries have been ordered into alleged rice scam, irregularities in MeECL.”

He was optimistic that the government would make public the reports of the inquiries in due course of time.

“I hope they are effectively doing their job and the reports of the inquiries will be placed in public domain at an appropriate time,” the HSPDP chief said.

On reports about the delay in the commencement of the probe into the rice scam, he said as far as he knows the probe is ongoing. He said he will try to seek information on this from the government.

“We hope the reports will be made public someday and actions will be taken immediately so that the people continue to repose their trust and faith in the government,” Pangniang added.