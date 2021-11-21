Shullai likely to join NPP camp

SHILLONG, Nov 20: Cabinet minister and BJP leader, Sanbor Shullai is likely to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party and join the National People’s Party ahead of the 2023 assembly polls, due in around 14 months.

A source informed The Shillong Times on Saturday that Shullai, who was promoted as Cabinet minister in place of Alexander Laloo Hek in July, is likely to quit the BJP since the party has not been performing well in the state.

Another reason that may propel the move is the infighting in the saffron party over the leadership issue despite managing to win only two seats in the 2018 assembly elections.

While TST could not independently verify the information, Shullai’s absence from BJP meetings and programmes and his diminishing association with the party affairs in the state could be taken as an indicator of his next political move.

Shullai could not be reached for his comments on the source’s claims.