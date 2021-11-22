 Assam Cabinet meeting at Bongaigaon on Nov 24

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: After holding its first Cabinet meeting outside Guwahati a couple of months back, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government will hold its second such meeting in Bongaigaon on Wednesday.

The first Cabinet meeting outside the capital city was held in Dhemaji on September 30.

In sync with the government’s initiative of field visits by the Cabinet ministers, this time too, a schedule has been prepared. According to the schedule, each of the Cabinet Ministers will visit different districts and sub-divisions on their onward and return journeys.

“The focus areas decided for the onward journey include inspection of Anganwadi centres, hospitals including community health centres, primary health centres etc, Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes, LP Schools, vaccination centres along with other important issues,” an official statement issued here said.

Similarly the focus areas decided for the return journey include interactions with Orunodoi beneficiaries, widow pension beneficiaries, old-age pension beneficiaries, COVID Relief Scheme beneficiaries and PMJAY beneficiaries.

Chief minister Sarma had, after the first Cabinet meeting outside Guwahati, said that the tradition would continue.

The third Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held in Haflong in December.