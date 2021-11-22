Construction of second super-specialty hospital from Feb: Mahanta

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: The second super-specialty hospital at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will function from February next year, Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta informed on Monday.

Addressing media persons at GMCH here, the health minister said that one super-specialty hospital of GMCH was already functioning, while once the second such facility comes up, four departments – cardiology, neurology, cardiac surgery and neurosurgery –will be shifted to the new hospital.

It may be mentioned that the Assam health department had in January this year unveiled the state’s first super-specialty hospital in the government sector at GMCH.

The minister further said that as many as 10 departments would be shifted to the two super-specialty hospitals of GMCH which will facilitate hassle-free treatment of patients.

Mahanta said that in sync with the government’s decision to introduce reforms, a hospital information system would be in place while patients, from any place, can inquire and register their names online once the super-specialty hospital becomes functional.

“Hospital authorities can appoint staff on contractual basis and they will be paid on the same scale as government employees. The initiatives have been taken in order to ensure hassle-free treatment of patients at GMCH,” Mahanta said.

Earlier, the health minister attended a meeting chaired by the chief minister to review the progress of the under-construction cardio-neuro centre at GMCH which is under construction.

Mahanta further said that in the wake of growing complaints regarding various services for general patients at GMCH, it has been decided that the time for conducting diagnostic tests such as MRI, CT scan and other tests for general patients at the hospital would be enhanced and that there would be two shifts every day.

“Tests of general patients can be done in two shifts, one from 8am to 3pm and the other from 4pm to 10 pm. The time for conducting surgeries in operation theatres has also been increased. General patients will also be able to undergo surgery by completing all tests within five days,” the health minister said.

Moreover, he said that the chief minister had, during the meeting earlier in the day, also directed the PWD to start construction of a paying cabin block with a 200-bed facility at GMCH.