AASU leaders in police net for extortion bid

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: Two leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) were arrested for allegedly demanding money from a fish trader in Upper Assam’s Namrup on Sunday.

The arrested AASU leaders have been identified as Satyaprotim Rajput and Manasjyoti Changmai.

Rajput is the AASU president in-charge of Namrup while Changmai is the education secretary of Dibrugarh unit of AASU.

According to the allegation, the duo had demanded Rs 30,000 from the fish trader and detained his vehicle for several hours.

Namrup deputy superintendent of police, Naba Kumar Borah informed mediapersons that a case was registered at Namrup police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the fish trader against the two AASU leaders.

“An audio clip was also provided by the fish trader as evidence of his conversation with the AASU leaders during the confrontation. Subsequently, a case was registered and on the basis of the complaint we have arrested both the leaders,” Borah said.