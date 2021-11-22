James attends awareness programme in Tura

TURA, Nov 22: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, James P K Sangma on Monday participated in the Awareness programme on National Food Security Act, 2013, One Nation One Ration Card and Consumer Protection Act, 2019 organized by the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department as part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Campaign” at SMELC building, Dakopgre in Tura.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, James K Sangma said that as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Campaign it is necessary to sensitize the people at large mainly about the National Food Security Act, Consumer Protection Act and One Nation One Ration Card and thereby clear the misunderstanding of the people. He also informed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed with the United Nations World Food organisation recently and that the State Government would be introducing many more schemes and services for the benefit and welfare of the people in the region.

Secretary of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Pravin Bakshi in his keynote address informed that while ensuring access to food security about 77 per cent have benefited from NFSA and in its endeavour to reach and serve the people of the State, the department has come up with innovative and technological initiatives including transparency in Public Distribution System, etc.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh urged the people to be aware of their rights as a consumer and to avail whatever schemes and facilities provided by the Government. Stating that Aadhar enrolment has been mandatory now, he instructed all the PDS Dealers and their beneficiaries as well students and parents to enrol their names for Aadhar since many are deprived of these facilities due to unavailability of Aadhar number.

During the function, outgoing Sub-Divisional Officer (C), Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division Jagdish Chelani was felicitated by the Chief Guest for Maximum number of Aadhar enrolment and Seeding with Ration Card.