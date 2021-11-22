Governor removes suspended Dibrugarh VC from post

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: The Assam Governor has removed suspended vice-chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Prof. Ranjit Tamuli, from his post with immediate effect, official sources informed on Monday.

“After careful examination of the response submitted by Prof. Ranjit Tamuli, vice-chancellor (since suspended) in response to the communication dated October 6, 2021, including the revised inquiry report submitted by the high-level inquiry committee, the Chancellor cum Governor, Assam, after meticulous analysis has accepted the findings of the revised inquiry report and rejected the submissions made by Prof. Tamuli in his response dated November 3, 2021,” an official order said.

“The Governor of Assam in his capacity as chancellor of Dibrugarh University, being the appointing authority of the vice-chancellor of Dibrugarh University and in exercise of the powers conferred upon him in terms of Section 10 (1) of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, is pleased to remove Prof. Ranjit Tamuli, from the office of the vice-chancellor, Dibrugarh University with immediate effect,” it stated.

Earlier this year, acting on a report of the fact-finding committee, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi had suspended the vice-chancellor after finding prima facie a case of grave misconduct, abuse of power and lack of commitment on the part of Prof. Tamuli.