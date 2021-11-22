Guwahati Police solves Maligaon Murder case; accused arrested from Coochbehar

GUWAHATI, November 22: A West Guwahati Police District team from Jalukbari Police Station arrested one Vicky Sahani from Bortola in Coochbehar for beating Tarun Deka (60) to death outside the Bharali complex at Maligaon in Guwahati earlier this month. A case was registered at the Jalukbari PS vide case no. 1299/21 u/s 302 of IPC in this regard.

The incident took place on the intervening night of 5th and 6th November last. Once the report of the murder was received, the police carried out investigation and blood samples as well as fingerprints were collected from the spot.

The murder weapon – a wooden stick – was identified and seized for further forensic examination. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem.

The CCTV footage were thoroughly examined. The tower dump data was collected & analyzed. The CDR of suspected persons were analyzed for leads. There were two other persons – Prabhat Das of Barpeta and Rabi Das of Jalukbari – were seen with the accused an hour before the incident took place on that day. They identified the accused and the team from Jalukbari led by OC Rupak Bora went to Coochbehar to arrest him. He was brought to city and all legal proceedings has now been initiated.