State needs more power: HSPDP

SHILLONG, Nov 21: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) on Sunday said Meghalaya is a powerless state as it is required to obtain the Centre’s nod for any legislation.

Calling for more autonomy, HSPDP chief KP Pangniang said the state needs to be vested with power for the implementation of various resolutions, such as Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act, Village Administrative Bill etc, passed by the Assembly.

“When we pass these bills, we don’t see the national parties such as Congress, NPP (National People’s Party) or BJP speaking, seeking, stressing or putting them forward for the protection of the state’s indigenous people,” Pangniang said.

People wonder if it is the policy of the national parties that the state has to go to the Centre for whatever legislation it needs. It is high time that the state is vested with power, he insisted.

Talking about regional parties, the HSPDP chief said, “As the saying goes ‘united we stand, divided we fall’, if we add the vote shares of regional parties, we are on a par with the national parties.” Pangniang admitted that the strength of the HSPDP is declining. He said prior to the enactment of the anti-defection law, the MLAs of the party would defect to the national parties, particularly Congress, right after winning.

He said the HSPDP is trying to reorganize itself by selecting loyalists. “We will try to rebuild it slowly. I am hopeful we will gain more strength in the years to come,” Pangniang added.