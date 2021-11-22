Union min to review COVID vax progress in four states

New Delhi/ Shillong, Nov 21: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to review the progress and planning of COVID-19 vaccination in Meghalaya and three other states on Monday.

The union minister will hold a meeting to review the vaccination status Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Puducherry as the first dose coverage in these states is less than 70 per cent, official sources said.

According to government data on Sunday, the first dose coverage in Meghalaya was 56.7 per cent, Manipur 54.2 per cent, Nagaland 49 per cent and Puducherry 65.7 per cent. The government has launched a month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take the first dose and those whose second dose is overdue.

According to officials, over 12 crore beneficiaries are overdue for their

second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after the expiry of the prescribed interval between the two jabs.

Around 82 percent of the eligible population in the country has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while around 43 per cent have been fully inoculated.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 116.50 crores. This has been achieved through 1, 20, 41,157 sessions.

21 new COVID cases, no death

No COVID-19-related death was reported in the state on Sunday, while the tally of active cases also went down to 280 with 21 fresh cases reported.

According to government data, as many as 31 persons recovered from the viral infection pushing the number of recovered cases to 82,494.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 case count in the state is 84,241so far, the health bulletin reflected.

Out of the total fresh infections, 18 were reported from East Khasi Hills, two in East Garo Hills and one in West Garo Hills.