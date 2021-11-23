ADE supports KSU demand for cent pc representation of local athletes in sports

TURA, Nov 23: The ADE from Garo Hills on Tuesday lent support to the demand of the KSU for cent percent reservation for Khasi and Garo athletes in all sports teams representing Meghalaya.

“As mentioned by KSU, we can clearly see that the men’s under-25 Meghalaya Cricket team currently taking part in the national tournament is constituted with one Khasi and two Garo players. All other players are non-tribal people. Local players from the ethnic tribes are evidently outnumbered. This is frustrating for the future of upcoming athletes of our region,” ADE President Dalseng Bira Ch Momin said.

Momin while pointing out that local athletes are deprived of exposure to outside world of sports due to scanty participation, cautioned that if this continues in the same manner it would lead to total obliteration of participation of our sportspersons in the near future as our future generation will never feel safe to involve themselves into sports.

“It may at first seem to be discriminatory approach towards others. But to encourage our own kids in the near future, to prepare them, to groom them in a professional manner for future events, we have to take whatever measures required for the sake of the next generation,” Momin added.