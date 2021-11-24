AIFF may permit Jharkhand’s participation in Santosh Trophy

Ranchi, Nov 23: The Jharkhand Football Association may finally be able to send football teams for the upcoming Santosh Trophy and National Women’s Championships following the state government’s intervention.

The Chief Minister’s Office had intervened following All India Football Federation’s ruling on Monday that no team would be allowed from the faction-ridden JFA after two groups sent four teams for the two tournaments.

“The AIFF team has agreed to conduct fresh trials of the four teams to pick the sides for the Santosh Trophy and National Women’s Championships,” Khijri MLA Rajesh Kachhap, who has intervened in the matter, told PTI.

“Now the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs is directly looking into the matter with the AIFF. We don’t want to deprive the talented footballers of the state,” he said.

“For five years, football activities had stopped in the state despite all our support.” The women’s trial will be held on Wednesday, followed by the men’s trial for the Santosh Trophy, JFA president Nazam Ansari said.

The Jharkhand teams for the Santosh Trophy and women’s championship are to report on November 25 and November 28 respectively. (PTI)