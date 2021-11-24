Leipzig coach, goalkeeper test COVID positive

LEIPZIG, Nov 23: Leipzig will be without American coach Jesse Marsch and first-choice goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi for Wednesday’s Champions League game at Brugge after they contracted the coronavirus.

Marsch was in isolation after testing positive, adding he was fully vaccinated.

Assistant coach Marco Kurth was also out because he had contact with a person in his family who tested positive.

Another assistant coach, Achim Beierlorzer, will oversee the team against Brugge. Leipzig said all first-team players or staff members are fully vaccinated. (AP)