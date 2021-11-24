Assam beat Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Nov 23: Meghalaya suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Assam in their Plate Group match of the Men’s U-25 State A Trophy in Guwahati today.

Batting first after winning the toss, Meghalaya were only able to make 140 all out in 42.5 overs. Kush Agarwal (26) top scored for Meghalaya.

Assam Assam were able to chase down comfortably in 30 overs for the loss of three wickets. Meghalaya’s Abhishek Kumar (2/34) and Agreas Chamcham Sangma (1/44) got three batters out between them but Assam, who have won all their matches so far and top the table, nailed the required runs with 20 overs to spare.