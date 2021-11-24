Delta variant can infect fully vaccinated individuals: Study

NEW DELHI, Nov 24: A study has revealed that the highly transmissible Covid Delta variant can infect individuals who have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The study was conducted by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Centre for Disease Control in two Delhi hospitals.

It has revealed that vaccination protects against hospitalisation and the severity of infection but there is also a possible risk of transmission in very vulnerable people.

The researchers from INSACOG and CSIR analysed data on 113 breakthrough infections among health workers by constructing a probable transmission network from epidemiological and virus genomen sequence data using computational approach.

The study has highlighted the need for infection control measures even amongst fully vaccinated people.

It also revealed a high probability of potential virus transmission between individuals who has received both doses of vaccines.

Meanwhile, the INSACOG in its last bulletin had said that Delta strain continues to be the main variant of concern (VOC) in India.

“Delta (B.1.617.2 and AY.x) continues to be the main VOC in India. No new VOI or VOC are noted and other VOC and VOI other than Delta are now negligible in sequencing data from India,” the INSACOG added.

The Consortium also said that other variants of interest or concern are now negligible in sequencing data from India.

IANS