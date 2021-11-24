Hek talks 2023 polls with natl BJP leader

SHILLONG, Nov 23: After BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, former Cabinet minister and party national executive member, Alexander Laloo Hek, has called on another one of party’s national leader, BL Santosh, to discuss the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections.

During his meeting with Santosh, they deliberated over evolving strategies for the forthcoming polls. They also discussed how the BJP can be organised and strengthened in the state.