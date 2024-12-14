Saturday, December 14, 2024
PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital empanelled under Ayushman Bharat

Guwahati, Dec 14: The PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMC) has achieved a significant milestone by being empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The hospital facilities under this scheme have been operational since December 13, 2024. A letter from the National Health Authority, Government of India, confirmed that “after going through all the steps for hospital empanelment,” PIMC has been deemed eligible for inclusion under AB PM-JAY.

As part of the implementation process, a team from the State Health Agency Meghalaya conducted a comprehensive training program at PIMC, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

This programme focused on utilizing the Beneficiary Identification System (BIS), Transaction Management System (TMS), Medical Documentation, Claims and Adjudication, and Grievance Management under the AB PM-JAY. Doctors, nurses, and technical staff from PIMC actively participated in the training session to ensure seamless delivery of the scheme’s benefits to beneficiaries.

Following the training, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital under the State Nodal Agency-Meghalaya, and Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd. This collaboration is pivotal for the effective implementation of the AB PM-JAY and the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) in the state.

Dr. Mehjabeen Rahman, Principal Secretary of USTM, expressed her enthusiasm about this development. She stated, “PIMC has been authorized to register Meghalaya’s residents under the MHIS-PM JAY Scheme, enabling them to access extensive healthcare benefits provided by the State and Central Governments. Notably, Meghalaya stands out as the only state in India where patients can avail of Outpatient Department (OPD) services worth up to Rs 30,000 for free under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.”

The training programme was conducted by a distinguished team of officials, including: Skhemjingmut Law, IT Manager, MHIS & PMJAY; Natus Ladia, Monitoring and Control Officer, MHIS; Daniel G. Marbaniang, District Programme Manager, MHIS & PMJAY; Jopskhen Lyngwa, HR Manager, MHIS; Brandon Bazeley Rymbai, IEC & Enrollment Manager; Anupam Chandra Marak, Claims Manager; Dr. Hawapaka Suting, Medical Officer, MHIS; and Sarat Mallicee, State Project Manager, Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd.

This empanelment marks a significant step towards enhancing healthcare access and affordability for the people of Meghalaya. PIMC is committed to ensuring that the benefits of this landmark initiative reach every eligible individual in the state.

 

