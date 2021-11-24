State gets tax devolution of over Rs 700 cr

SHILLONG, Nov 23: The Government of India has released two installments of tax devolution to Meghalaya government amounting to Rs 729.28 crore.

As promised by Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, after the virtual meeting with Chief Ministers, state Finance Ministers, and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories to step up investment, infrastructure, and growth on earlier this month, the Centre has released two installments of tax devolution to different state governments amounting to Rs 95,082 crore on Monday as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 47,541 crore.