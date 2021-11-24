Sports Snippets

Hellas Verona extend unbeaten streak, beat Empoli in Serie A

ROME, Nov 23: Hellas Verona extended its unbeaten streak to five matches with a 2-1 win over visiting Empoli in Serie A on Monday. Adrien Tameze scored the winner for Verona in added time following an exchange with Antonin Barak. Barak had put Verona ahead shortly after the break with a header then Simone Romagnoli equalized for Empoli with a deflection. Verona moved up to ninth while Empoli dropped to 12th, replaced by Torino, a 2-1 winner over lowly Udinese, which squandered 18 shots at goal. (AP)

Bale, Hazard out of Madrid match against Sheriff

MADRID, Nov 23: Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard were not included in Real Madrid’s squad for the Champions League match at Sheriff because of health issues, the club said on Monday. Both players were not available for coach Carlo Ancelotti after returning from the international break. Hazard has yet to recover from a stomach virus, while Bale hurt a calf muscle while captaining Wales. Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Mariano Díaz and Luka Jovic are the forwards available. (AP)

Lakshya, Kashyap lose Indonesia Open opener

Bali, Nov 23: India’s Lakshya Sen fought hard before going down in straight games to top seed Kento Momota of Japan in the opening round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event here on Tuesday. The 21-year-old from Almora, lost 21-23 15-21 to the two-time world champion from Japan. In another men’s singles match, Parupalli Kashyap went down 11-21 14-21 to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore. Men’s doubles pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost 20-22 13-21 to Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho. Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan went down 12-21 4-21 to Germany’s Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler. (PTI)

Sindhu to contest BWF Athletes’ Commission election

New Delhi, Nov 23: India’s two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu will be contesting the BWF Athletes’ Commission election to be held during the World Championships in Spain on December 17. Reigning world champion Sindhu, is one of the nine candidates nominated for the available six positions. “The elections for the Athletes’ Commission (2021- 2025) will take place on Friday 17 December 2021 alongside the TotalEnergies BWF World Champion ships 2021, Huelva, Spain,” the game’s governing body said in a release. Sindhu is the only current Athletes’ Commission member standing for re-election. (PTI)

Porto’s headquarters raided in players’ transfers probe

PORTO, Nov 23: Portuguese authorities raided Porto’s headquarters on Monday as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities related to players’ transfers. Porto said in a statement authorities were in its facilities throughout the day gathering material related to the probe. It said authorities were investigating “suspected” irregularities that could include tax fraud and money laundering stemming from financial movements related to transfers. The club did not provide further information. (AP)