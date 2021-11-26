SSA teachers to stage hunger strike on Dec 1

TURA, Nov 26: Irked by the State Government’s refusal to heed to their demands for release of their pending salaries, the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) has decided to stage a hunger strike in front of the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Tura on December 1.

Announcing their decision to hold the strike on Friday, the association lambasted the government for its apathy towards the teachers despite repeated demands made by them for the release of the pending salaries. Stating that the status of SSA teachers was no better than daily wage labourers, it added that the teachers were dying not because of the pandemic but due starvation.

It may be mentioned that the salaries of the SSA teachers are pending since the month of June and they want it to be released in full before Christmas.