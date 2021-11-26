“Without economic justice, social justice is meaningless: Justice KR Surana 

9th Mile, Khanapara, November 26 : The University School of Law and Research of USTM has celebrated the Constitution Day today where Mr Justice Kalyan Rai Surana from Gauhati High Court delivered a talk on “Constitution of India: the New Challenges”.

He also unveiled a statue of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the former education minister of India, at the premises of USTM today.

Dr Kuladhar Saikia, President of Assam Sahitya Sabha and Advocate Hasibur Rahman from Gauhati High Court were also present on the occasion and delivered in depth speeches to a huge gathering of law students both from USLR and other colleges from Assam and Meghalaya.

Addressing the gathering of students and faculty members, Justice Surana said that without economic justice, social justice is meaningless. “In case of political justice, when we say about one man one vote, we see that 100 per cent polling never happens and this is more so in the posh areas where affluent section of the society lives”, he said.

He reflected upon various historical events ranging from the theoretical basis of Government of India Act 1919 till recent times to give a thorough idea of the historical background of the Constitution of India.

Dr Kuladhar Saikia, President of Assam Sahitya Sabha said that the society today is not limited to geographical boundaries due to advancement of technology. “The first challenge regarding the Constitution is in election. Today, the voting decision is influenced by people from even outside the country. Social media is influencing the psychology of the people and hate messages and communal messages in Facebook are issues of concern”, he stated.

Senior Advocate of Gauhati High Court Hasibur Rahman said that though people debate over the Constitution, generally the history of the Constitution is not deliberated upon much. “The constitution has been amended 101 times till now, the last amendment being Article 370 in 2019. Debates should be started in law colleges that whether we need a new Constitution for India,” said Adv Rahman.