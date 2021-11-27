Police fire tear gas outside Cherry Blossom Festival venue

SHILLONG, Nov 26: Chaos reigned supreme on Friday evening after police resorted to firing tear-gas canisters to disperse a crowd that wanted entry inside the Cherry Blossom Festival venue at Polo Ground even though the venue was filled to the brim.

Police officials said they were compelled to resort to tear-gas firing at the JN Stadium gate as a crowd forcefully wanted to get inside the venue despite there being no space inside.

In one of the videos going viral on social media, some youths are seen kicking the gate of JN Stadium after which police immediately fired tear gas.

Though the matter was brought under control, a large number of people were left fuming after being denied entry into JN Stadium.

The festival has gained popularity over time and a sizeable number of tourists from Assam and other parts of the region and country visit Shillong to be a part of the festivities.

With the number of visitors growing considerably over the years, some people have pointed out the need for a larger venue to host the festival. The festival has also resulted in massive traffic congestion in most parts of the city leading to further exasperation among the citizens.