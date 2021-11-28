BJP MP Gambhir receives another e-mail from ISIS-K

New Delhi, Nov 28 : Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has received another e-mail from ISIS-Kashmir, just days after he received death threat from the same e-mail ID.

This time, the mail accessed by IANS, read: “Delhi Police and IPS Shweta can’t uproot anything. Our spies are also present in the police.”

IPS Shweta Chauhan is currently serving as DCP at the Central District of the national capital.

The mail, which was received at 1.37 a.m. on Sunday, further read that all information about the East Delhi BJP MP is being received.

Just 4 days ago, Gambhir had received a death threat from the same source. “We have received an e-mail from ISIS-Kashmir on the official ID of MP Gautam Gambhir at 9.32 p.m. on November 23. The mail states death threats to the MP and his family,” read the complaint filed by Gambhir’s PS Gaurav Arora to DCP Shweta Chauhan.

Later, in the evening on the same day, Gambhir received another e-mail with an attachment showing video footage of his residence which indicated that a reconnaissance had been conducted by ISIS-K. The Cyber Cell of the Delhi police traced the location of the threat mail to Karachi, Pakistan.

Sources said that the breakthrough in the investigation was achieved by the newly created Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Ops unit.

The security arrangements outside Gambhir’s residence have been already tightened since he received the first threatening e-mail, four days back.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, too, has been closely following the case.

Notably, the 40-year-old cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir, a staunch nationalist, has been extremely vocal about the issue of terrorism in Kahmir. Earlier in December 2019 as well, Gambhir had approached the Delhi Police alleging death threats to him and his family members from an international number. He had then also urged the police to lodge a case and ensure the safety and security of his family. (IANS)