SHILLONG, Nov 30: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has appointed former minister R G Lyngdoh and Edward Ryntathiang as the ad hoc president and general secretary respectively, of Nongthymmai Block Congress Committee (NBCC) with immediate effect, according to an MPCC notification issued by MPCC general secretary in-charge administration, Wansuk Syiem. The rest of the members of the NBCC remain unchanged.