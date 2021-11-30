Social media star held for duping woman

Lucknow, Nov 30: The Lucknow Police have arrested a 25-year-old star on online social media platform for allegedly luring a Mumbai-based singer and actress into a relationship and dumping her when she became pregnant.

The woman had lodged a case in September 2021 against the accused Divyansh Tiwari a.k.a Rajan Pandit and his sisters Neha and Neetu, all residents of Manas Enclave in Indira Nagar.

Pandit was arrested on Monday from Ghaziabad district under the charges of rape, cheating and dishonesty, criminal breach of trust.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), North, Prachi Singh, said, “The victim and Tiwari met through social media in November 2019 and became good friends. He, along with his friends, visited the victim’s Mumbai residence in January 2020 and stayed there as a guest for four days.”

The victim said she got pregnant in May 2020. “Their true colour was exposed at the news on my pregnancy. They forced me to abort which I refused. I was forced to pop pills. The developments made me sick and I decided to shift from Mumbai. While I was leaving Mumbai, Neetu took Rs 5.6 lakh from me to purchase a new car. I gave birth to a girl child on January 21,” she said.

The victim said she was being bullied by Tiwari and his sisters and she was apprehensive of the safety of her child.

“Tiwari, who was living in Sushant Golf City, was arrested from Ghaziabad while his sisters, who connived with him in the crime, are on the run,” said the police. (IANS)