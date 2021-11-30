Rape survivor delivers child at home after being turned away from hospital

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 30: A widow, who had been sexually assaulted by her brother-in-law, gave birth to a child in her house after being turned away by doctors at the Bhitargaon CHC.

The doctors on duty asked her to go back home saying that there was time in delivery.

The victim, hours later, gave birth to the child at home.

Saadh police station in-charge Satish Rathore told reporters that “The statement of the victim will be recorded as soon as she recovers.”

“Along with this, the DNA testing process will also be done,” he added.

The widow had accused her brother-in-law of sexually assaulting her for the past several months.

She had met senior police officials following which a case of rape was filed against the accused on September 4 at the Saadh police station.

The accused brother-in-law, however, is yet to be arrested.

Sources said that after the death of her husband, the widow lived in the house along with her three children.

The brother-in-law raped her several times and he threatened to kill her children if she went to the police. (IANS)